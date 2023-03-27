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Emergency Basic Needs & Housing Support for a Crim

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Emergency Basic Needs & Housing Support for a Crim

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySirena Lenz

Emergency Basic Needs & Housing Support for a Crim

I am a low-income Minnesota resident reaching out for urgent community support to survive an unprecedented financial and legal crisis. For my personal safety, legal privacy, and ongoing security, I am keeping my true identity completely anonymous from the public web.
Recently, I became a victim of severe identity theft. Criminals targeted my personal information and executed unauthorized electronic transactions that completely drained $30,000 from my checking account. Devastatingly, this missing money was the life insurance legacy from my late son, a 100% service-connected Air Force veteran. I immediately filed comprehensive reports with the local police department, the FDIC, and the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General.
In response to my aggressive demands for my stolen insurance proceeds, the bank chose to protect its own liability rather than investigate. They retaliated by filing a conflicting criminal complaint with the police, wrongfully accusing me of fraud for trying to secure my own funds. This corporate retaliation has forced me into a terrifying legal battle, and my public defender is currently working to dismiss these retaliatory charges at an upcoming October court hearing.
Because the bank froze my assets and closed my accounts, I have been left in total financial ruin with zero income. I am facing immediate housing instability and require $2,500 to cover past-due rent, current rent, and basic household survival costs over the next month.
Every dollar donated goes directly toward keeping me safely housed and fed while my defense counsel clears my name in court this October. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your empathy, privacy, and support during this ongoing trauma.




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