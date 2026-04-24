Emergency Aid for Communities Affected by the Fire

The recent forest fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, have severely affected local communities, forcing many families to face hazardous conditions, damaged homes and livelihoods, poor air quality, and urgent humanitarian needs.





This fundraising campaign aims to provide immediate emergency assistance to people affected by the fires, including essential food supplies, clean drinking water, masks and basic protective equipment, medical necessities, and other critical relief.





Every contribution, no matter the amount, can help provide essential support to families facing this difficult situation.





Your support can help bring relief, safety, and hope to communities affected by the Kalimantan forest fires.





Your support can help bring relief, safety, and hope to Communities affected by the Kalimantan Forest Fires.





Thank you for standing with the people of Kalimantan during this emergency.