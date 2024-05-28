Emely's Adoption

On May 25TH 2023, nine year old Emely's mother passed away suddenly. Since her mother's death, Emely's family in the United States has been providing as much financial support as possible. However, the geographical distance makes providing the emotional support, safety, health, and developmental well-being that all children deserve impossible.

Emely is anxiously waiting in Honduras to be adopted by her aunt in the United States. She's excited to start a new life in a loving home. We are asking for your donations to help cover the costs of Emely's official adoption. Being adopted will mean Emely will have everything she needs to rebuild her life after living through the trauma and tragedy of witnessing her mother's death.

Emely will finally experience a loving home, safety, security, the opportunity for an education, access to health services, and the chance to live a normal life.