Emely's Adoption

Goal:
USD $65,000
Raised:
USD $570
Campaign funds will be received by Emma Hope
On May 25TH 2023, nine year old Emely's mother passed away suddenly. Since her mother's death, Emely's family in the United States has been providing as much financial support as possible. However, the geographical distance makes providing the emotional support, safety, health, and developmental well-being that all children deserve impossible.
Emely is anxiously waiting in Honduras to be adopted by her aunt in the United States. She's excited to start a new life in a loving home. We are asking for your donations to help cover the costs of Emely's official adoption. Being adopted will mean Emely will have everything she needs to rebuild her life after living through the trauma and tragedy of witnessing her mother's death.
Emely will finally experience a loving home, safety, security, the opportunity for an education, access to health services, and the chance to live a normal life.
May Abba bless your adoption!
I wish your family all the best and this adoption can happen as soon as possible.
We wish your family all the best.
May this adoption progress smoothly , bringing joy & peace to the participants . Best, Leone
What a great thing to do! Good luck
