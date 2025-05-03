Cancer Survivor in Need of Help

I never thought I would be in this position, but here I am asking for help. I've always been the one helping! But life has humbled me. This past year, I have been fighting against Multiple Myeloma,a treatable but incurable form of blood cancer. The diagnosis came out of nowhere, and I was already dealing with symptoms from Multiple Sclerosis. Despite the challenges, I have remained strong and grateful for the gift of life. However, my financial situation has taken a devastating turn. Savings is depleted and unpaid bills are growing.,

This year had me undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions, had a bone marrow transplant, was hospitalized for heart problems twice, and have experienced multiple flares of Multiple Sclerosis. In California, you can only stay on state disability for one year, and my year ran out in March. I planned to return to the job I loved, but my doctor strongly advised against it. I haven't had any income in two months. I got scammed a few months and lost hundreds. I am behind on bills. Can’t pay my car registration, and I could go on and on, but you get the picture.

I have applied and been approved for SS Disability. It was a blessing to be approved so quickly when they said it would take 230 days. However, I got a letter today saying my disability won’t start until my overpayment from 8 years ago is paid off. They used to only take 10% of your check for repayment, but that changed in April, thanks to Mr. Trump! Now, it all has to be paid back first before you can start receiving disability.

t I am thankful to have a roof over my head and food on the table. But I have skyrocketing electricity bills, my bills are behind. I have never been in this position before. Sure, we've experienced hard times before, but nothing like this! This is a humbling experience. Prayerfully, Social Security will accept my repayment plan I submitted, but they say that can take up to 60 days to decide.



I understand that times are tough, but anything you can do to help me would be greatly appreciated. Although financial help is what I am asking for, your prayers and support are just as valuable as any financial contribution.

Please know that your kindness will not only help me but also my family, who have been my rock throughout this journey. Your generosity will help us stay afloat during these challenging times. Unfortunately, my husband also has health problems and is unable to work. I won't go into detail about his many problems. I am a woman of faith and know that God has brought me through every trial and will continue to keep me. But, I pray He sends me help through this platform. I promise I will pay it forward when I am able. This is so very hard for me to be doing (asking for help), but I am humbled now and feel like I don't have a choice.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. I hope you will consider helping me during this difficult time. Your contribution, no matter the size, will bring hope and help me keep my spirit alive. I am mentally and physically exhausted. Today, my Myeloma is 99% out of my blood, I am continuing to recover from my bone marrow transplant. Myeloma is treatable, but incurable, and I have now been put on a chemotherapy maintenance drug since my bone marrow transplant. It has bad side effects for me, but I am thankful it is not detected in my blood any longer, and am hopeful the maintenance drug will do the job in keeping it that way for years to come.

i Know God is able. He has shown up for us over and over. I need to write a book!

God bless you

#MultipleMyelomaWarrior #MedicalEmergencyFund #HelpAFriend #NeverGiveUp #Cancersurvivor #direstraits #helpinghand