MAPS Internship Kid's Ministry in El Salvador

[Español abajo] In the summer of 2024, God called me to embark on a mission trip to El Salvador with King's Castle Ministries. It was my first mission trip, and though I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect, I knew God had "something" for me there. I’m sure many of you can relate to that moment when God surprises you in ways you didn’t anticipate. What a blessing it is to be surprised by God! That's what God so lovingly did that summer.

He called me to Missions.

There’s something powerful about being in the field. Yes, it’s tiring at times, but the Holy Spirit strengthens you to keep pouring into others. Sometimes, it is overwhelming, and it hurts to listen to what some kids are going through, but you’re filled with peace and hope, knowing that Jesus sees them and is protecting their hearts and has a purpose and plan written for them. Amen!

I genuinely encourage you, if you have the chance, to go on a mission trip. Go for it! God will use you in ways you can't even imagine.

The surprises from God didn’t stop when I returned to the U.S. in 2024. He called me to apply for a two-month missions internship in El Salvador. I submitted my application in the fall of 2024, and by February 2025, I received the approval letter to go!

During those months, God prepared my heart and confirmed that this was part of His plan for my life. So, I’m excited to be part of what He will do through King's Castle Ministries as we continue the evangelistic work with children in local schools and communities this summer.

I ask you to be a part of it as well. Please keep me in your prayers as I go on this 2-month internship. Asking for physical and spiritual strength for good health throughout the internship, the kid's ministry, kid's hearts, and national missionaries.

Also, if the Lord lays it on your heart to give financially, please feel free to give whatever the Lord directs you to. I am looking to raise $2300 to offset flight costs and living expenses during my time there.

—-

En el verano del 2024, Dios me llamó a ir en un viaje misionero a El Salvador con Ministerio Castillo del Rey. Fue mi primer viaje misionero y, aunque no estaba completamente segura de qué esperar, sabía que Dios tenía “algo” para mí allí. Estoy segura de que muchos de ustedes pueden identificarse con ese momento en el que Dios te sorprende de maneras que no te esperabas. ¡Qué bendición es ser sorprendido por Dios! Eso fue exactamente lo que Dios hizo con tanto amor ese verano.

Me llamó a las misiones.

Hay algo poderoso en estar en el campo misionero. Sí, a veces es agotador, pero el Espíritu Santo te fortalece para seguir derramando amor en los demás. En ocasiones, es abrumador y duele escuchar por lo que muchos niños están pasando, pero te llenas de paz y esperanza al saber que Jesús los ve, protege sus corazones y tiene un propósito y un plan escrito para ellos. ¡Amén!

Les animo de corazón que, si tienen la oportunidad de ir a un viaje misionero, ¡háganlo! Dios los usará de maneras que ni siquiera pueden imaginar.

Las sorpresas de Dios no terminaron cuando regresé a los EE.UU. en el 2024. Tambien me llamó a postularme para una pasantía de dos meses en El Salvador. En otoño del 2024, envié mi solicitud, y en febrero del 2025 recibí la carta de aprobación para ir!

Durante esos meses, Dios preparó mi corazón y confirmó que esto era parte de Su plan para mi vida. Por eso, estoy emocionada de ser parte de lo que Él hará a través del Ministerio Castillo del Rey mientras continuamos la labor evangelística con niños en escuelas y comunidades locales este verano.

Les pido que sean parte de esto también. Por favor, manténganme en sus oraciones mientras emprendo esta pasantía de dos meses, pidiendo fortaleza física y espiritual, salud durante todo el proceso, y por el ministerio infantil, los corazones de los niños y los misioneros nacionales.

Además, si el Señor pone en su corazón contribuir financieramente, siéntanse en libertad de dar lo que Él les dirija. Estoy buscando recaudar $2300 para cubrir los costos del vuelo y los gastos de vida durante mi estadía alla.