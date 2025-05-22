Ellie and Sophia Mission Trip

🇰🇭Dear Friends and Family,

I’m so excited to share that I’ve decided to go back to Cambodia on a mission trip this summer-from June 11th to June 24th! Although this won’t be my first time, this trip is super exciting for me because my sister Sophia is going as well—and I can’t wait to experience Cambodia again but through her eyes this time!

We have been praying about this trip and truly believe that God is going to do something powerful—not just in the lives of the people we’ll meet, but also in both me and my sisters own walk with Him.

We are writing to ask for your prayers and support, both spiritually and financially. Prayer is the most important thing you could offer. Please pray for our safety, for the people we’ll be reaching, and that God will prepare our hearts and theirs for what He wants to do.

If you feel led to give financially, we would be so grateful. We need to raise about $3,500 each by the end of May, and I’m trusting that if it’s God’s will, the funds will come together in time.

Best regards,

Elliana Grammer