Repaint Elks Lodge 2449's Hall

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $1,310

Help Us Give Back to Our Gracious Hosts! As a way for us to say thank you to the Elks Lodge, we want to raise a thousand dollars to pay for paint and supplies to complete the repainting of the Elks Lodge.

Recent Donations
Paula Lohnes
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
20 days ago

Thanks for all your support!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Marnie
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Paula Maffei
$ 70.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

George Laios
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

SJBartik
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Scott Brown
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Jim and Elaine Quinn
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for the use of your hall

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Trent and Jennifer
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

