Repaint Elks Lodge 2449's Hall

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $1,310
Campaign funds will be received by Trent Wayman
Help Us Give Back to Our Gracious Hosts! As a way for us to say thank you to the Elks Lodge, we want to raise a thousand dollars to pay for paint and supplies to complete the repainting of the Elks Lodge.
Thanks for all your support!
Thank you for the use of your hall
