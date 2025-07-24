Help Me Skate Toward My Goals

Hi everyone,

My name is Eliška Březinová, and I’m an Olympic figure skater representing Czech Republic with a passion for pushing my limits on the ice. As I prepare for the 2025/2026 skating season, I’m reaching out to ask for your support to help me continue pursuing the sport I love





Figure skating is a beautiful but demanding sport—not only physically and mentally, but also financially. Every season brings new challenges and opportunities, including coaching fees, ice time, costumes, competition travel, and equipment. These expenses quickly add up, and that’s why I’ve created this GoFundMe.





Your contribution will help cover:

Ice time and private coaching

Choreography and costume costs

Travel and entry fees for competitions (national and international)

Skates, blades, and training gear

This season, my goals include qualifying for Europeans, Worlds and with hard work and hope Olympics! Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to making those goals a reality.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being part of my journey. Whether you donate, share this page, or cheer me on from afar, your support means everything to me. ⛸️





With gratitude,

Eliška.