Elisha's Boxing Journey

Elisha is a standout athlete in the Australian boxing scene, a fighter with heart, grit, and an outstanding record of achievements.





She's a four-time Australian National Champion, four-time Gold Glove Champion, and five-time Australian National Club Championship winner. Her success extends far beyond Australia. Elisha won gold at the 2023 Oceania Championship and claimed victory at the prestigious Annual Gene Lewis Invitational in Arizona, USA. Over the years, she has earned numerous awards at local, state, national, and international levels, proving herself as one of the best boxers in the country.





Now, Elisha is chasing her biggest dreams yet, the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.





I'm raising funds to support her preparation and participation on the world stage. The funds will help cover flights, accommodation, training, training equipment, and coaching costs.





Your support matters. Join us on the road to victory.