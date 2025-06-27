Sponser a Black Belt Candidate for Testing

Goal:

 USD $2,400

Raised:

 USD $105

Campaign created by Doug Oakland

Campaign funds will be received by Eldred's Tae Kwon Do

Here at Eldred's Tae Kwon Do some of the Black Belt Candidates need a sponsor to be able to test for their black belt.  Black Belt Testing is about $600 per student, and four of our teenage students need a little help.   We are fundraising inside the studio, but would also appreciate any help you could provide.

If we make our goal, any additional funds will be put aside for future testing scholarships at the studio.

Please help them as they have worked for years to get to this point.  We are building perseverance and integrity alongside self defense.  Please help these young men and women on their journey as martial artists. 

https://eldredstkd.com/ 

Recent Donations
Show:
Pio Isidro
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Good luck on your fundraiser and your testing!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
29 days ago

