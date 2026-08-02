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Elderly Retired Woman Living Alone Needs Assistanc

Goal$9,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPersida Britto

Elderly Retired Woman Living Alone Needs Assistanc


My name is Persida, and I am an elderly retired person who lives alone and has been going through a very difficult time with transportation, finances, and my health. I recently lost my car, which I depended on for all of my daily needs. After that, I began searching for a used vehicle, trying to be careful and avoid ending up with another problem. I spent money repeatedly on AutoCheck six different times and Carfax fifty‑four times, along with traveling back and forth to look at vehicles. All of this was paid through my credit card, which has now put me in a financial hardship.

During my search, I found a vehicle that seemed promising. I asked the seller directly if the undercarriage had any rust. He took a picture of the center area and told me there was no rust. After purchasing the car, I took it for an oil change, and the mechanic showed me a rust hole near the wheel area. I asked the seller for my money back, and he returned it minus one hundred dollars, leaving me with another financial loss.

Recently, I found a 2008 Highlander Sport. It is safe to drive, but it needs rust protection, and the fender and two doors have rust that must be repaired. If I can take care of these issues, the vehicle will be in good condition and give me reliable transportation again.

However, after all the money spent on reports, travel, inspections, the previous vehicle, registration, and the emissions test, my credit card is heavily strained. Bills are getting harder to pay because everything is going up, and the stress has been overwhelming.

I reached out to see if I could receive help with a free car, but I never received any reply. Without transportation for a long period, I had to cancel all of my medical appointments, which has affected my health and well‑being. Living alone makes everything even harder because I have no one in the home to help me with transportation or daily needs.

I am trying to raise $9,000.00 to pay down the credit card debt caused by the car search, complete the rust repairs needed on the 2008 Highlander Sport, and cover the cost of registration and emissions testing. Any support, understanding, or assistance would mean more than words can express. I am simply trying to get back on my feet after a very difficult and costly experience.

Sincerely,

Persida

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