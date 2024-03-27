Keeping Elaina on her feet!

Our Elaina Joy was born March 14th, 2007. She was diagnosed with myelomeningocele (the most severe form of spina bifida), hydrocephalus (water on the brain), and Arnold Chiari II (a malformation of the cerebellum) at 20 weeks gestation, underwent plastic surgery at 15 hours old, and spent her first 8 days of life in the NICU.



Before she was born we were told she’d never walk. We however, always believed she would.

At 3 years old we began seeking alternative methods of therapy for her, and it was only then that she began to walk independently without the assistance of a walker or crutches.

As a family we have spent hundreds of hours with Elaina supporting her in various forms of physical therapy. We don’t take our ability to do so for granted one bit. All of our gratitude goes first to our Heavenly Father, whom we know is our true provider — but also to our community who have been His hands and feet, supporting us financially, helping us meet our goals for her as she’s grown.

The last several years we were able to rely on insurance for the majority of her needs. She endured a few surgeries and several weeks at a rehabilitation hospital and then at an outpatient rehabilitation facility.

It was while she was at the rehabilitation facility that we decided to move across the country, from Michigan the only place we ever called home, all the way to Texas. Our move changed our lives in every single way imaginable, and also impacted our resources where Elaina is concerned. Lots of ways we didn’t consider when considering our move. Such as realizing Texas is the second worst state in the country for disability resources. She’s on an interest list for Medicaid that is an estimated 16 year long wait. She’ll age out before she ever makes it to the top.

Here in Texas we were introduced to a method of physical training called Functional Patterns. We began following them on social media and became pursuant of it for Elaina upon seeing the difference it was making for youth and young adults with cerebral palsy, really amazing results!

We were blessed to find a Functional Patterns practitioner close to our home, and we started her training October, 2023. After only 9 visits she went from needing to lean on a wall to start walking, to being able to walk independent of the wall. She started to feel encouraged herself with her improvements, something we hadn’t seen in a long while.

We have always known Elaina was going to need PT for her whole life, to maintain her ability to walk as a means of getting around. We believe Functional Patterns is the PT that will help her not only stay on her feet, but also reach her greatest potential.

We covered what we could financially to give it a try. We need help to keep her going.

The amount we are hoping to raise will cover one full year, 52 weeks of PT, at 2 sessions a week. We do not intend to wait for it all to be raised, we plan to get her back with it as soon as funds become available.

We truly believe this will be life changing for her.

Thank you for your consideration; and may The Creator of our universe and Elaina, bless you and keep you.

With gratitude,

Will and Tarra Parks