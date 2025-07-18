Jiujitsu Champions in the Making

Your two favorite Jiujitsu brothers, Elias (11) and Ezra (10) are aiming for the ULTIMATE Jiujitsu World Champion title: IBJJF Pankids 2025! All year long they have been training toward this goal, and this summer they have dedicated 7 hours each day like professional athletes to master their techniques and mindset for competition. The boys have officially moved from their local gym to the affiliate headquarters gym 10X farther from their home to train under the close eye of World Champion Pablo Silva.

Elias already holds a 2024 Pankids Championship title in the grey belt, and now will compete against 10 of the toughest athletes in theYellow belt division. Each month this year Elias has competed at least once, and earned gold at IBJJF Opens in NY, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Austin. He also won at American Nationals in Las Vegas and his biggest win to date this year was the Europeans held in Rome, Italy, winning gold and checking off a goal of competing abroad.

Ezra had his first major win last month when he earned gold at American Nationals, defeating a Pankids title holder as well as a top-ranked Jiujitsu opponent he lost to in the past . Ezra also won gold in every IBJJF Open Tournament he attended this year: Austin, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and New York. Both boys also hold the season champion title at Jiujitsu World league.

The two brothers were born and raised in NY, and when they moved to Texas 4 years ago after Covid due to their family's business being shut down, they had to adjust and acclimate quickly. When they discovered Jiujitsu, they not only gained a new skill, but they developed an incredibly resilient and positive mindset which helped them overcome challenges both on the mats and off, in their new life in Texas. Their talent as jiujitsu athletes was noticed, and as they competed at the highest level at such a young age, they have learned how to test their limits, get comfortable with the uncomfortable, and problem solve creatively. They are learning how to be a good partner, train hard even when they don't feel like it, lose graciously and win humbly. This coming September will mark their 4th year of training.

The financial support and prayers you offer up to this cause is an investment in the future leaders of this generation. You are directly helping raise up brave, strong men who embrace doing hard things. In a generation where comfort and complacency is rampant, you are directly providing pathways for these two young athletes to dream big, develop grit, and face adversity with confidence and faith. Your contribution will go toward airfare and travel expense to the tournament site in Kissimmee Florida for both boys, hotel stay for 3 nights (tournament is from Friday-Sunday), tournament fees, Gi/ uniforms, and for the highest level Jiujitsu training sessions for the rest of this year.

Won't you come alongside Ezra and Elias as they strive to become Pankids world champions next week in Florida, and take part in their Black belt World Champ journey? We would love to represent you and your company on the mats and off. Let us know how we can partner with YOU! Thank you for your support and love! We could not have made it this far without you!

Sincerely yours,

Elias and Ezra Kim







