Educational support for community development

I am raising funds to further my education. To go for my PhD in social work. There are many things that need to be done to better humanity. These are just but a few:





*A. Help Individuals & Families*

1. *Counseling & Support*

Talk with people going through stress, abuse, grief, divorce, addiction, etc. and give emotional support.

2. *Case Management*

Connect people to services they need: food, shelter, healthcare, school fees, grants.

3. *Child & Family Protection*

Protect children from abuse/neglect. Help with foster care, adoption, and family reunification.





*B. Help Vulnerable Groups*

4. *Support for the Elderly, Disabled, Orphans*

Make sure they get care, benefits, and are not abandoned.

5. *Help Victims of Violence*

Support victims of domestic violence, human trafficking







