Educational and Accommodation Aid









Dear Friends and Family,





I hope you’re doing well.





I’m reaching out because I’m going through a very difficult season. I recently began training in baking to build a better future and eventually start my own food business. Unfortunately, I’ve run into serious financial challenges.





My landlord has issued a quit notice because the building is due for demolition, and I currently don’t have alternative accommodation. My baking school has offered to let me pause my training, but I need to stabilize my living situation first.





If you’re able to support me in any way—financially to enable me to get a house to stay and to continue my baking training . Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference.





Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your encouragement during this difficult time.





With gratitude,

Miracle



