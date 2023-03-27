Education and Hygiene Support for Rural Dwellers

We are a non-profit establishment working in the interior villages of southeast states to support education and empower young girls. Part of our work includes teaching girls about hygiene and distributing menstrual pads to students in secondary schools.





Your support will help us continue this vital work, reaching students who need educational opportunity in the form of extra classes from seasoned teachers that will prepare them for their WAEC, NECO and University entrance exams and practical resources to stay healthy and in school. Thank you for standing with us and the students we serve.