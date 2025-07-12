Journey of Hope: Empowering Children in the Philippines

A Mission to Make a Difference

As I prepare to embark on a 12-week mission to the Philippines, I am driven by the desire to make a lasting impact on the lives of children who deserve more. This journey is not just about teaching; it's about bridging the educational gap and empowering young minds with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to break free from poverty.

The Spark That Ignited This Purpose

In the quiet hum of my home office, memories linger, and reflections abound. A recent visit to the Philippines left me profoundly moved—especially by a child’s drawing, received as a heartfelt gift after a community event. Its vibrant colors and simple lines spoke of dreams and hopes boldly displayed for the world to see. It represented every child who has ever felt unseen or unheard.

This small gesture revealed a stark contrast: boundless potential stifled by limited opportunities and economic barriers. It was in that moment I realized these children are not alone in their journey. They face daily battles against poverty’s relentless tide—and that realization ignited within me a purpose: to be part of the change they so deeply seek.

The Mission’s Goals

This spark has grown into an ambitious commitment: to volunteer for 12 weeks in the Philippines, teaching English, math, and science with all my heart. The mission goes beyond academics. It is about igniting a spirit of curiosity and creativity that can illuminate their futures and help guide them on a path away from poverty.

The Power of Community Support

But this vision cannot be realized alone. Your support is crucial. Every dollar you contribute brings us closer to our goal of $4,500, providing essential learning materials: textbooks brimming with knowledge and art supplies to encourage vibrant expression. This isn’t just about supporting one child or a single classroom—it’s about empowering an entire community through education.

United Planet Organization

To make this mission possible, I aim to raise $4,500 to cover all related expenses for the 12-week assignment. I will collaborate with United Planet, a non-profit organization that connects volunteers with communities in over 40 countries, facilitating cultural exchange and impactful volunteering experiences. United Planet will oversee the educational project and provide accommodations, meals, local transportation, emergency medical services, and other essential logistical support, allowing me to concentrate fully on educating students.

United Planet program fee: $2000 Round trip airfare: $2000 Educational Supplies: $500

Invitation to Make a Lasting Impact

I invite you to join me in this life-changing mission. Your generous donation—no matter the amount—makes a world of difference. It brings hope and opportunity right where they are needed most. The last words on that child’s drawing still echo in my mind: "Don't give up!" That is what these children need above all else: encouragement, support, and the promise of opportunity.

Together, We Can Change Lives

Will you help these children take flight? Together, we can turn dreams into realities, one child at a time. Let’s open doors for these bright souls, helping them step from the shadows into the light of opportunity.

With heartfelt thanks and optimism, I invite you to help turn this dream into reality. Your support is not simply appreciated—it is life-altering, for these children and for generations yet unborn in that little corner of the world. Thank you for listening to their voices, painted on a canvas and bravely hoping for a brighter future.

Tracy K. Hankins

U.S. Army Retired



