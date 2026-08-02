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Educate & Empower, Fund a Future

Goal$19,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAnna Marie

Fundraiser funds will be received by Anna Mallon

Educate & Empower, Fund a Future

God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." — Psalm 46:1


Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do, but life has brought my family to a place where we can't do this alone.

I'm a mother who is incredibly proud to be sending my child to college, a milestone we've worked toward for years. At the same time, I'm determined to continue my own education so I can build a more stable future for our family. Education has always represented hope and opportunity, and I don't want to give up on that dream.


Unfortunately, we've been hit with several unexpected hardships. I recently lost my job, our family experienced the heartbreaking loss of a loved one, and the financial strain has become overwhelming. Our credit cards are maxed out as we've tried to cover everyday living expenses, bills, and emergency costs while getting through these challenges.


Today, I'm humbly asking for help so we can make it through this difficult season without falling further behind. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help us stay afloat as I continue searching for employment and working toward a brighter future for my family.

Your support will help with:

  1. Rent and utilities
  2. Groceries and household essentials
  3. Credit card debt accumulated during this financial hardship
  4. College-related expenses for my child
  5. Educational expenses that will allow me to continue pursuing my own degree
  6. Other essential monthly bills


If you're unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, or community would be an incredible blessing and is just as appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, your kindness, and your generosity. We believe that even in difficult seasons, God is faithful and works through the compassion of others. Your support gives our family hope that brighter days are ahead.

"And my God will supply every need of yours according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus." — Philippians 4:19


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for every prayer, every share, and every act of kindness. May God bless you abundantly.

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