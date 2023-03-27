Eastern Shore Homeschool Girls Volleyball Start-Up

The Eastern Shore Homeschool Mavericks formed in 2024; the organization is designed to give homeschool students on the Lower Shore an opportunity to play interscholastic sports through their high school years. The Club started with boys basketball and will now expand to include a girls volleyball program in 2027! To keep the program affordable for families, the Club must raise up to $15,000 annually to cover gym rental costs, referee fees, and other operational expenses. The Club is a registered 501c3 and all coaches and board members are strictly volunteers. 100% of the funds raised go directly into the program to enhance the experience for the student-athletes.