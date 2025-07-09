East Asia Adventures!

Would you join my team of supporters; supporting what the Lord will do through f¡nancial g¡ving and prayers? More than earthly riches, I want to see God's glory brought on this earth, His k¡ngdom to further throughout the nat¡ons, and the g0spel to go forth. Join this adventure with God alongside me as we see the Lord transf0rm, enc0unter, and meet with His creation.