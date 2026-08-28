Ear Reconstruction Surgery and Medical Care

Help Me Get the Chance to Rebuild My Ear





Hello, my name is Basma. I am a young woman from Gaza, and I have lived with a congenital ear deformity since birth. I was born with one small, closed ear, and this condition has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. It has affected my confidence and my daily life in ways that are difficult to explain.





Over the years, I have tried to find a solution and undergo reconstructive surgery. I have already had two previous surgeries, but unfortunately, neither achieved the result we had hoped for. One surgery involved using cartilage from my rib, while the other involved using cartilage from my other ear. Sadly, the reconstruction was not successful, and I still need specialized reconstructive treatment.





I have always hoped to have the opportunity to receive treatment from a medical team experienced in complex ear reconstruction. However, the difficult circumstances in Gaza, the ongoing war, and the limited availability of specialized medical resources have made it extremely difficult for me to receive the treatment I need.





That is why I am starting this campaign. My goal is to raise $30,000 to help cover the costs of my reconstructive surgery and medical care, including consultations, examinations, treatment, travel, accommodation, and other necessary expenses related to receiving care outside Gaza.





I know that I am asking for help from people who may not know me personally, and I am deeply grateful to anyone who takes the time to read my story. If you are able to donate, even a small amount, your support could bring me one step closer to receiving the treatment I have been hoping for for many years.





If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with others would also mean so much to me. Every share can help my story reach someone who may be able to help.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who supports me, shares my story, or keeps me in their thoughts and prayers. Your kindness and support can help give me a chance to receive the treatment I need and move toward a future with greater confidence and hope.























































































