DV Lottery 2026 USA Journey Support

My name is Dennish Orek. God opened a way for me and gave me the opportunity to win DV Lottery 2026. I have been scheduled for an interview on September 15, 2026.





To proceed with this opportunity, I need to cover several costs: medical examination (45,000 KES), visa fee (44,000 KES), air ticket (156,000 KES), and resettlement and logistics (355,000 KES). I have a friend who has agreed to host me in Washington.





I am raising funds to help me meet these expenses. I do not want this God-given opportunity to go because of lacking money. Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward this life-changing journey. Thank you for standing with me.