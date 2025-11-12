Duckworth Family Reset

Thank you for reading.

In May of this year (2025) we realized that the health struggle that our 7 year old daughter, Lenox, was dealing with was not simply a result of diet. After multiple exams at labs done on Lenox, and then tests on our house, we found that there were toxic levels (12 times the acceptable limit) of mold mycotoxins and other toxic things in our walls and in the air we were breathing for the last 16 months. These same strains of mycotoxins were found in Lenox’s blood and other labs. As soon as we found this out, we left our house. Sadly because of the high levels of toxins in the home, we had to leave behind over 90% of our belongings. This included beds, sofas, TVs all the way to photos, paintings and countless things handed down by family over the years. Basically everything… So we left our house and we left our things.

Since May 5th until Oct 17th, we have lived in hotels, family’s homes, and friend’s homes. We slept 3 to a bed. Slept on floors and couches, and a lot of times ate standing up in a hotel room. The adventure began… not on our terms, but there we were. So many of you have been so helpful and generous through such a crazy time. The insurance we thought we had wasn’t what we thought it was, and the landlord was no help. We have had no compensation from either of them the whole time. (There are things being done about that) So as a result, all the expenses of basically living on the road have had to come out of our own pockets. But God has been good to us. There have been multiple times where friends have reached out with a gift, or a home cooked meal (didn’t realize how much we missed those). We have seen the Lord’s faithfulness through it all.

One of the things that has been such a constant through all the ups and downs, the back and fourth of the summer had been Sundays at church. It was the one thing that felt like we could count on being “normal” for us. Every week we looked forward to Sunday mornings and MDWK where we could see our friends and get together with everyone. Thank you for being a part of that, even if you didn’t know.

Now we turn a new page. On Oct. 17th, after looking at over 1200 houses in the DFW area, we found a house that tested clean. A place we can all reset, heal, and gather again. Turns out it’s right by the church and in a beautiful neighborhood. Like I said, God is so good!

We have moved in and started to replace what was lost. This is where we need your help. At the request of multiple friends we have set up this account so that those who have wanted a way to help us can do just that. If you’ve ever moved into a new place with nothing, you’ll understand that there are so many things needed. I realized it the first night I tried to make dinner… all my spices, utensils, dishes had to be replaced. It’s all those things “you’ve just always had” that I had to replace. Those are small things. We currently have beds and a few places to sit, but there is still quite a bit to go. Because we had no way to make our own meals for most of the 165 days without a home, we had to eat at restaurants for almost every meal. As you can imagine with a family of 6 (2 teenage boys) that can get quite expensive. We have accumulated quite a bit of debt over the summer, and no one likes that. But here we are. Starting over and excited about the future.

We have set our campaign, our ask, at $100,000. This would help us get the remaining things we need for the house as well as help us pay off a lot of the debt we have accumulated over the summer.

Of course we are grateful for any donation you can make, and we hope that you would continue to pray for us as we begin to heal physically, and emotionally from what has happened. We are hopeful. We are healing. We fully leaning on the goodness of our God. He has been, and remains faithful.

Thank you for partnering with us,

May God bless you!

The Duckworths

Ryan, Lindey, Espen, Oliver, Windsor, Lenox

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort…” 1 Cor. 1:3