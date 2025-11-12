Drone Training for Search and Rescue

I'm raising funds to pay for drone training for first responders in our nonprofit. We utilize drones for search and rescue in our local community, and this training will help our team respond more effectively when people need us most. Your support will help us equip our first responders with the skills they need to save lives. We are an all volunteer organization that relies on donations to support on mission. 100% of the funds go directly to this training, $3500 for the course and $175 for the test. Thank you for standing with us.