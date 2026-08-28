HELP US TAKE DRIVER LEGITIMACY TO THE STATES.

Know Who’s Behind the Wheel. Protect Our Communities.





Building a National Public-Safety Movement — One State at a Time





Every day, millions of commercial vehicles travel America's highways.

Behind the wheel of every one is a person operating a large commercial vehicle alongside the public.





That person may also be entrusted with valuable, sensitive, or critical freight.





We verify the carrier.

We verify insurance.

We verify the equipment.





But there is another question that must be answered:

WHO'S BEHIND THE WHEEL?





Driver legitimacy is not simply a trucking issue.

It is a public-safety issue.





The picture above is of people have lost their lives in crashes involving commercial drivers. In some cases, questions surrounding driver identity, licensing, qualifications, or legitimacy have been part of the larger safety concern. These are not just statistics— they are real people, real families, and real lives lost.





When questions exist about the identity, credentials, qualifications or legitimacy of the person operating a commercial vehicle, the consequences can extend far beyond the trucking industry.





They can affect:

Motorists.

Families.

Communities.

Businesses.

Law enforcement.

The security of America's supply chain.





That is why we are taking the issue of driver legitimacy directly to the states.





WHY DRIVER LEGITIMACY MATTERS





America depends on commercial drivers every day.

They transport our food.

Our fuel.

Our medical supplies.

Our military freight.

Our consumer goods.

Our industrial materials.

And countless other products that keep our country moving.





The overwhelming majority of professional drivers are legitimate, qualified and hardworking people who deserve our respect.





But the systems designed to verify drivers and credentials must keep pace with emerging threats.





Gaps in identity and credential verification can create opportunities for fraud and abuse.





Those opportunities can include:

Identity fraud CDL fraud Credential fraud Fraudulent pickups Cargo theft Fictitious transportation activity Organized freight crime Other threats to transportation security



These are not isolated trucking problems.

They are part of a larger public-safety and transportation-security challenge.





OUR MISSION

The Driver Legitimacy Initiative is working to bring greater awareness of driver legitimacy to state governments, legislators, transportation officials, law enforcement, the trucking industry and the public.





Our objective is straightforward:

Know who is behind the wheel.

And when that person arrives to take possession of freight:

Know who's taking your freight.





We believe driver legitimacy should be recognized as an important component of:

Public Safety

Highway Safety

Freight Security

Transportation Security





THIS IS BIGGER THAN ONE COMPANY





Driver Legitimacy is not a technology product or business service.

It is a national initiative focused on awareness, education, collaboration and policy.





We are working to bring together:

State governments Legislators Law enforcement Transportation officials Commercial drivers Carriers Shippers Brokers Government agencies Freight-security professionals Industry organizations Other stakeholders

Our goal is to put driver legitimacy on the table as a serious public-safety and transportation-security issue.





TAKING DRIVER LEGITIMACY TO THE STATES

Real change often begins at the state level.





We intend to take the driver-legitimacy issue state by state, educating policymakers and stakeholders about the importance of knowing who is operating commercial vehicles on our roads.





That means engaging with state legislators, transportation officials, law enforcement, industry leaders and other stakeholders.





We want every state to have the opportunity to ask:

Are we doing enough to verify the legitimacy of the driver?





And if the answer is no:

What can we do about it?









WHY WE NEED YOUR HELP

Changing public awareness and policy across the country takes more than an idea.

It takes research.

It takes education.

It takes communication.

It takes travel.

It takes meetings.

It takes presentations.

It takes legislative monitoring.

It takes engagement with government and law enforcement.

It takes bringing people together.

And it takes resources.





Your contribution helps us take this conversation beyond the trucking industry and into the states where public-safety policy is developed.





OUR INITIAL GOAL: $100,000

Our initial goal is to raise $100,000 to help take Driver Legitimacy into the states and expand national awareness of driver legitimacy as a public-safety and transportation-security issue.





Your support will help fund:

STATE OUTREACH

Meetings, presentations, travel and direct engagement with state officials, legislators, transportation organizations and other stakeholders.

LEGISLATIVE & POLICY RESEARCH

Monitoring legislation, researching existing laws and identifying opportunities to strengthen driver-legitimacy standards.

PUBLIC-SAFETY AWARENESS

Creating educational materials and campaigns that explain why driver legitimacy matters to every person who shares the road with a commercial vehicle.

LAW-ENFORCEMENT COLLABORATION

Supporting communication and information sharing between law enforcement and the transportation industry.

INDUSTRY EDUCATION

Helping drivers, carriers, shippers, brokers and transportation professionals understand the importance of driver legitimacy.

NATIONAL OUTREACH

Connecting stakeholders across the country through meetings, working groups, educational events and the Driver Legitimacy Summit.

RESEARCH & RESOURCES

Developing information and resources that help states, policymakers, law enforcement and the transportation industry understand emerging threats and possible solutions.





WHY DOES THIS COST MONEY?





Taking an issue to the states is a hands-on process.

It means researching legislation.

It means communicating with officials.

It means traveling to meet with policymakers and stakeholders.

It means attending meetings and hearings.

It means preparing educational materials and presentations.

It means monitoring developments across multiple states.

It means building relationships with law enforcement and transportation organizations.





The work happens in the real world.

Your contribution helps provide the resources necessary to do that work.





We are not simply raising money to maintain an organization.





We are raising money to take driver legitimacy directly to the people who can help improve public safety.





YOUR CONTRIBUTION MATTERS

Whether you contribute $25, $50, $100, $500 or $5,000, your support helps move this issue forward.





$25

Helps support public awareness and educational outreach.

$50

Helps provide educational resources to transportation and community stakeholders.

$100

Helps support state outreach, research and awareness efforts.

$500

Helps support meetings, presentations and legislative outreach.

$1,000+

Helps expand our ability to take the driver-legitimacy message into additional states.

$5,000+

Helps support larger state and national initiatives and expand the reach of the movement.





Every contribution helps us reach another person, another organization, another legislator or another state.





THIS IS ABOUT PUBLIC SAFETY





A legitimate commercial driver is more than a person with a CDL.

That driver is operating a commercial vehicle on public roads.

That driver may be transporting critical goods.

That driver may be entering a warehouse, distribution center, military facility or other secure location.

That driver may be entrusted with millions of dollars in freight.

We should have confidence that the person behind the wheel is who they claim to be.





That's driver legitimacy.

And that is why it matters to everyone.





It is about public safety.





WE BELIEVE EVERY STATE SHOULD BE ASKING:





WHO IS BEHIND THE WHEEL?

And when that driver arrives to take possession of freight:

WHO'S TAKING YOUR FREIGHT?

These are not simply industry questions.





They are public-safety questions.





HELP US TAKE DRIVER LEGITIMACY TO THE STATES

We cannot do this alone.

We need drivers.

We need carriers.

We need transportation professionals.

We need law enforcement.

We need legislators.

We need businesses.

We need concerned citizens.

And we need people who believe that knowing who is operating a commercial vehicle should matter.





If you believe driver legitimacy deserves greater attention at the state and national level, please consider supporting this effort.





If you cannot contribute, you can still help.

Share this campaign.

Send it to a driver.

Send it to a carrier.

Send it to a legislator.

Send it to someone in law enforcement.

Send it to someone who cares about public safety.





Help us start the conversation in your state.





$100,000 IS THE BEGINNING

Our initial goal is $100,000.





But the ultimate goal is much larger:

To make driver legitimacy a recognized component of public safety and transportation security across America.





We intend to take this issue:

State by state.

Conversation by conversation.

Stakeholder by stakeholder.

The change starts with awareness.

Awareness leads to conversation.

Conversation leads to action.

And action can help create safer roads, stronger transportation security and better protection for the public.





HELP US TAKE DRIVER LEGITIMACY TO THE STATES.





KNOW WHO'S BEHIND THE WHEEL.





Every donor will have their organization and/or name added to the list of supporters at driver legitimacy.com. God bless you for your help!