HELP US TAKE DRIVER LEGITIMACY TO THE STATES.

Every day, millions of commercial vehicles travel America's highways.
Behind the wheel of every one is a person operating a large commercial vehicle alongside the public.
That person may also be entrusted with valuable, sensitive, or critical freight.
We verify the carrier.
We verify insurance.
We verify the equipment.
But there is another question that must be answered:
Driver legitimacy is not simply a trucking issue.
The picture above is of people have lost their lives in crashes involving commercial drivers. In some cases, questions surrounding driver identity, licensing, qualifications, or legitimacy have been part of the larger safety concern. These are not just statistics—they are real people, real families, and real lives lost.
When questions exist about the identity, credentials, qualifications or legitimacy of the person operating a commercial vehicle, the consequences can extend far beyond the trucking industry.
They can affect:
Motorists.
Families.
Communities.
Businesses.
Law enforcement.
The security of America's supply chain.
That is why we are taking the issue of driver legitimacy directly to the states.
America depends on commercial drivers every day.
They transport our food.
Our fuel.
Our medical supplies.
Our military freight.
Our consumer goods.
Our industrial materials.
And countless other products that keep our country moving.
The overwhelming majority of professional drivers are legitimate, qualified and hardworking people who deserve our respect.
But the systems designed to verify drivers and credentials must keep pace with emerging threats.
Gaps in identity and credential verification can create opportunities for fraud and abuse.
Those opportunities can include:
These are not isolated trucking problems.
They are part of a larger public-safety and transportation-security challenge.
The Driver Legitimacy Initiative is working to bring greater awareness of driver legitimacy to state governments, legislators, transportation officials, law enforcement, the trucking industry and the public.
Our objective is straightforward:
And when that person arrives to take possession of freight:
We believe driver legitimacy should be recognized as an important component of:
Public Safety
Highway Safety
Freight Security
Transportation Security
Driver Legitimacy is not a technology product or business service.
It is a national initiative focused on awareness, education, collaboration and policy.
We are working to bring together:
Our goal is to put driver legitimacy on the table as a serious public-safety and transportation-security issue.
Real change often begins at the state level.
We intend to take the driver-legitimacy issue state by state, educating policymakers and stakeholders about the importance of knowing who is operating commercial vehicles on our roads.
That means engaging with state legislators, transportation officials, law enforcement, industry leaders and other stakeholders.
We want every state to have the opportunity to ask:
And if the answer is no:
Changing public awareness and policy across the country takes more than an idea.
It takes research.
It takes education.
It takes communication.
It takes travel.
It takes meetings.
It takes presentations.
It takes legislative monitoring.
It takes engagement with government and law enforcement.
It takes bringing people together.
And it takes resources.
Your contribution helps us take this conversation beyond the trucking industry and into the states where public-safety policy is developed.
Our initial goal is to raise $100,000 to help take Driver Legitimacy into the states and expand national awareness of driver legitimacy as a public-safety and transportation-security issue.
Your support will help fund:
Meetings, presentations, travel and direct engagement with state officials, legislators, transportation organizations and other stakeholders.
Monitoring legislation, researching existing laws and identifying opportunities to strengthen driver-legitimacy standards.
Creating educational materials and campaigns that explain why driver legitimacy matters to every person who shares the road with a commercial vehicle.
Supporting communication and information sharing between law enforcement and the transportation industry.
Helping drivers, carriers, shippers, brokers and transportation professionals understand the importance of driver legitimacy.
Connecting stakeholders across the country through meetings, working groups, educational events and the Driver Legitimacy Summit.
Developing information and resources that help states, policymakers, law enforcement and the transportation industry understand emerging threats and possible solutions.
Taking an issue to the states is a hands-on process.
It means researching legislation.
It means communicating with officials.
It means traveling to meet with policymakers and stakeholders.
It means attending meetings and hearings.
It means preparing educational materials and presentations.
It means monitoring developments across multiple states.
It means building relationships with law enforcement and transportation organizations.
The work happens in the real world.
Your contribution helps provide the resources necessary to do that work.
We are not simply raising money to maintain an organization.
Whether you contribute $25, $50, $100, $500 or $5,000, your support helps move this issue forward.
Helps support public awareness and educational outreach.
Helps provide educational resources to transportation and community stakeholders.
Helps support state outreach, research and awareness efforts.
Helps support meetings, presentations and legislative outreach.
Helps expand our ability to take the driver-legitimacy message into additional states.
Helps support larger state and national initiatives and expand the reach of the movement.
Every contribution helps us reach another person, another organization, another legislator or another state.
A legitimate commercial driver is more than a person with a CDL.
That driver is operating a commercial vehicle on public roads.
That driver may be transporting critical goods.
That driver may be entering a warehouse, distribution center, military facility or other secure location.
That driver may be entrusted with millions of dollars in freight.
We should have confidence that the person behind the wheel is who they claim to be.
And that is why it matters to everyone.
And when that driver arrives to take possession of freight:
These are not simply industry questions.
We cannot do this alone.
We need drivers.
We need carriers.
We need transportation professionals.
We need law enforcement.
We need legislators.
We need businesses.
We need concerned citizens.
And we need people who believe that knowing who is operating a commercial vehicle should matter.
If you believe driver legitimacy deserves greater attention at the state and national level, please consider supporting this effort.
If you cannot contribute, you can still help.
Share this campaign.
Send it to a driver.
Send it to a carrier.
Send it to a legislator.
Send it to someone in law enforcement.
Send it to someone who cares about public safety.
Help us start the conversation in your state.
Our initial goal is $100,000.
But the ultimate goal is much larger:
We intend to take this issue:
State by state.
Conversation by conversation.
Stakeholder by stakeholder.
The change starts with awareness.
Awareness leads to conversation.
Conversation leads to action.
And action can help create safer roads, stronger transportation security and better protection for the public.
Every donor will have their organization and/or name added to the list of supporters at driver legitimacy.com. God bless you for your help!
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
Fundraiser created byPhilip Nenadov
Fundraiser created byPhilip Nenadov
Every day, millions of commercial vehicles travel America's highways.
Behind the wheel of every one is a person operating a large commercial vehicle alongside the public.
That person may also be entrusted with valuable, sensitive, or critical freight.
We verify the carrier.
We verify insurance.
We verify the equipment.
But there is another question that must be answered:
Driver legitimacy is not simply a trucking issue.
The picture above is of people have lost their lives in crashes involving commercial drivers. In some cases, questions surrounding driver identity, licensing, qualifications, or legitimacy have been part of the larger safety concern. These are not just statistics—they are real people, real families, and real lives lost.
When questions exist about the identity, credentials, qualifications or legitimacy of the person operating a commercial vehicle, the consequences can extend far beyond the trucking industry.
They can affect:
Motorists.
Families.
Communities.
Businesses.
Law enforcement.
The security of America's supply chain.
That is why we are taking the issue of driver legitimacy directly to the states.
America depends on commercial drivers every day.
They transport our food.
Our fuel.
Our medical supplies.
Our military freight.
Our consumer goods.
Our industrial materials.
And countless other products that keep our country moving.
The overwhelming majority of professional drivers are legitimate, qualified and hardworking people who deserve our respect.
But the systems designed to verify drivers and credentials must keep pace with emerging threats.
Gaps in identity and credential verification can create opportunities for fraud and abuse.
Those opportunities can include:
These are not isolated trucking problems.
They are part of a larger public-safety and transportation-security challenge.
The Driver Legitimacy Initiative is working to bring greater awareness of driver legitimacy to state governments, legislators, transportation officials, law enforcement, the trucking industry and the public.
Our objective is straightforward:
And when that person arrives to take possession of freight:
We believe driver legitimacy should be recognized as an important component of:
Public Safety
Highway Safety
Freight Security
Transportation Security
Driver Legitimacy is not a technology product or business service.
It is a national initiative focused on awareness, education, collaboration and policy.
We are working to bring together:
Our goal is to put driver legitimacy on the table as a serious public-safety and transportation-security issue.
Real change often begins at the state level.
We intend to take the driver-legitimacy issue state by state, educating policymakers and stakeholders about the importance of knowing who is operating commercial vehicles on our roads.
That means engaging with state legislators, transportation officials, law enforcement, industry leaders and other stakeholders.
We want every state to have the opportunity to ask:
And if the answer is no:
Changing public awareness and policy across the country takes more than an idea.
It takes research.
It takes education.
It takes communication.
It takes travel.
It takes meetings.
It takes presentations.
It takes legislative monitoring.
It takes engagement with government and law enforcement.
It takes bringing people together.
And it takes resources.
Your contribution helps us take this conversation beyond the trucking industry and into the states where public-safety policy is developed.
Our initial goal is to raise $100,000 to help take Driver Legitimacy into the states and expand national awareness of driver legitimacy as a public-safety and transportation-security issue.
Your support will help fund:
Meetings, presentations, travel and direct engagement with state officials, legislators, transportation organizations and other stakeholders.
Monitoring legislation, researching existing laws and identifying opportunities to strengthen driver-legitimacy standards.
Creating educational materials and campaigns that explain why driver legitimacy matters to every person who shares the road with a commercial vehicle.
Supporting communication and information sharing between law enforcement and the transportation industry.
Helping drivers, carriers, shippers, brokers and transportation professionals understand the importance of driver legitimacy.
Connecting stakeholders across the country through meetings, working groups, educational events and the Driver Legitimacy Summit.
Developing information and resources that help states, policymakers, law enforcement and the transportation industry understand emerging threats and possible solutions.
Taking an issue to the states is a hands-on process.
It means researching legislation.
It means communicating with officials.
It means traveling to meet with policymakers and stakeholders.
It means attending meetings and hearings.
It means preparing educational materials and presentations.
It means monitoring developments across multiple states.
It means building relationships with law enforcement and transportation organizations.
The work happens in the real world.
Your contribution helps provide the resources necessary to do that work.
We are not simply raising money to maintain an organization.
Whether you contribute $25, $50, $100, $500 or $5,000, your support helps move this issue forward.
Helps support public awareness and educational outreach.
Helps provide educational resources to transportation and community stakeholders.
Helps support state outreach, research and awareness efforts.
Helps support meetings, presentations and legislative outreach.
Helps expand our ability to take the driver-legitimacy message into additional states.
Helps support larger state and national initiatives and expand the reach of the movement.
Every contribution helps us reach another person, another organization, another legislator or another state.
A legitimate commercial driver is more than a person with a CDL.
That driver is operating a commercial vehicle on public roads.
That driver may be transporting critical goods.
That driver may be entering a warehouse, distribution center, military facility or other secure location.
That driver may be entrusted with millions of dollars in freight.
We should have confidence that the person behind the wheel is who they claim to be.
And that is why it matters to everyone.
And when that driver arrives to take possession of freight:
These are not simply industry questions.
We cannot do this alone.
We need drivers.
We need carriers.
We need transportation professionals.
We need law enforcement.
We need legislators.
We need businesses.
We need concerned citizens.
And we need people who believe that knowing who is operating a commercial vehicle should matter.
If you believe driver legitimacy deserves greater attention at the state and national level, please consider supporting this effort.
If you cannot contribute, you can still help.
Share this campaign.
Send it to a driver.
Send it to a carrier.
Send it to a legislator.
Send it to someone in law enforcement.
Send it to someone who cares about public safety.
Help us start the conversation in your state.
Our initial goal is $100,000.
But the ultimate goal is much larger:
We intend to take this issue:
State by state.
Conversation by conversation.
Stakeholder by stakeholder.
The change starts with awareness.
Awareness leads to conversation.
Conversation leads to action.
And action can help create safer roads, stronger transportation security and better protection for the public.
Every donor will have their organization and/or name added to the list of supporters at driver legitimacy.com. God bless you for your help!
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
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