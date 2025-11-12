Dream On Podcast Fund

I have been a podcast lover from a young age and I had dreamed of being a host for my own. When I was fifteen years old, I finally launched my very first podcast, which I recorded at home. However, I quickly became discouraged and took down my podcast and since then, I've gone back to dreaming about it. I'm twenty now, but my dream remains. I want to launch a Christian interview-style podcast for school age kids to listen to on their way to school or as they start homeschool in the mornings (or afternoons) that talks about faith and leadership and communication and the Bible in a way that kids of all ages will understand-- and enjoy. But a dream alone is not enough. I found a studio to record at and have begun to outline the material for the podcast, but the studio is almost an hour away and booking the studio costs-- a lot.





Do you believe in this dream and in what its fulfillment could do for kids? If you do, could I ask you to pray about contributing to this fund? And if God prompts you to give, will you give as much as you can? And if you can't give, would you consider lifting up this fund and this dream in prayer?





Thank you and God bless,





Daijah Lorraine