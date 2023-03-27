Draco's CCL Surgery Fund

My 3-year-old XL Bully, Draco, needs CCL surgery on both his rear legs. He's 140 pounds and otherwise healthy and happy, but he's in a lot of pain with these tears. We've gotten the X-rays to confirm the CCL tears. Without this surgery, he could lose his ability to walk, and his mobility will suffer. He's still so young, and I just want my boy to be able to run again and have the best quality of life. The funds will help cover the cost of his surgeries so he can get back to being the happy, active dog he deserves to be. Even an extra couple dollars helps and is extremely appreciated. I HATE asking for money, and this is my first time ever using something like this, but my boy deserves for me to try every outlet.