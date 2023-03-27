Down Payment to Live Near Dad's Home

My husband and I have been approved for a mortgage on the house next door to my dad's. We're hoping to move there so I can be closer to him as his dementia has progressed, especially since a fall he had about four weeks ago.





I've been my dad's primary caregiver since 2008. I'm with him six days a week and stay overnight four nights. We also hired a caregiver to cover the other nights.





I also run a nonprofit dog rescue, so moving in with my dad isn't possible, the dogs would be too much for him. When our neighbor mentioned the house next door was available, it felt like the perfect solution. We could be close enough for me to help him day-to-day while keeping my rescue work going, and he'd have his own space.





We're asking for help with the down payment so we can make this move happen.