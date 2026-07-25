Doug's Medical Care

Doug Rose, my father, a beloved husband, grandpa, uncle, cousin, son, friend and so much more to so many people, was in a motorcycle versus deer accident earlier this week. He was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital where the trauma team did their best to put him back together and he's been recovering there since. Doug suffered multiple face and rib fractures, severe road rash on his hands and arms and has a horseshoe of stitches on his head along with a concussion. He is making incredible strides with recovery and rehabilitation and we are encouraged daily with his progress, while also understanding that his healing journey is far from over. Thankfully, Doug has medical insurance with his new employer, but deductibles and continued care costs are looming. We are starting this fund to help cover the costs that are not be covered by insurance and any donation and contribution would be greatly appreciated. The support we've received from hospital staff, family and friends has been amazing and we thank God continuously for his mercies and miracles. We humbly ask for your continued prayers and, if able, financial support, to help Doug and his wife Mellie through this trial. Thank you!