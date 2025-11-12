Don't Let a Missed Payment Be the Reason Someone D

The fentanyl crisis has made one thing brutally clear: wanting to get clean isn't the hard part. Being able to afford it is.

Treatment often means 30, 60, or 90 days away from work. For someone already living paycheck to paycheck, that's not just lost income — it's a missed rent payment, a missed car payment, a real risk of losing the apartment or the car they need to rebuild their life after they get out.

So people who want help don't go. Not because they don't want to get better, but because getting better looks, in the short term, like losing everything they have left.

This fund exists to close that gap. Every dollar goes toward covering rent, car payments, or other essential bills for people actively entering treatment — so that choosing recovery doesn't also mean choosing homelessness or losing the one reliable way they have to get to work once they're out.

[If this is in memory of or inspired by someone specific, one or two sentences here about them — their name, what they were like, what this loss or struggle looked like up close — will do more than anything else in this post. That's the part people actually donate to.]

A gift of any size helps. $200 can cover a car payment. $800 can cover a month's rent. Every bit keeps one more door open for someone trying to walk through it.