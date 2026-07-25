Donate and support communities in Africa

We are currently in Africa, providing support to some of the most vulnerable families and communities.

In Chad, millions of Sudanese refugees are living in overcrowded camps, facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and other basic necessities.

In Sudan, countless families have been displaced by conflict and are living in extremely difficult conditions, with limited access to food, medical care, and essential services.

Across Africa, we also support remote villages where many families still lack access to clean water, quality education, healthcare, and community facilities.

Living in challenging and often precarious circumstances, these communities face food insecurity, limited resources, and an uncertain future.

Our mission is to:

Build water wells and improve access to clean water;

Support educational and community development projects;

Distribute thousands of meals to families in need;

Provide clothing, hygiene kits, educational materials, and other essential supplies;

Deliver medical assistance to vulnerable children, adults, and elderly people.

To continue these humanitarian efforts, we rely on the generosity of people who want to make a difference.

📍 Your donation can help provide:

€40 = 1 family food pack, supporting an entire family for approximately one month 🥘

€140 = contributes toward essential medical care for a child or adult in need 🏥

€180 = up to 10,000 liters of clean water for vulnerable communities and refugee camps 💧

€6 = educational or essential support materials for a beneficiary 📚

€30 = 1 bag of rice (50 kg) 🍚