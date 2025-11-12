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Dj 2nd Intro Barricade

Goal£5,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byArron Pavlovic

Dj 2nd Intro Barricade

I'm Raising funds for Stop The Boats .Danny Tommo .


My New Tune i wrote and remixed with a another Gospel Based house tune i wrote last month .My new release is called


BARACADE DJ 2ND INTRO


I will be distributing this tune through Distrokid and my bank account for Distrokid with all reciepts from today will be posted on Facebook to prove where the funds are when we hit 250,000 downloads .There's 250,000 supporters of Stop The Boats out there.This subject hits me hard as you know i'm and X Soldier and I won't just sit watching this subject take control of our country .Download on Apple,Beatport,I Tunes or stream.on Spotify.

We need a purchased download please.

Leave your purchase ID number in my Facebook as soon as you download and you will very much appreciated and respected for standing up for your country .

Many thanks folks.

https://music.apple.com/gb/album/barricade-club-mix/1088379046?i=1088379062&ls

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