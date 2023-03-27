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Divine Help

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byReginald Leak

Divine Help

My name is Reginald Leak. A couple of months ago I left my job to pursue what I thought was a command from God to go full-time developing a business of a speaking career based off of a book of poetry I wrote titled "Purpose Passion and Love: The Heart of A Man." The book is available on Amazon and e-copies are available for free with a provided email address for review of content. Unfortunately, leaving my job was premature and it has placed great strain on my family. I am looking to raise $5,000 to get some bills paid, get a car, and have some cushion to help weather the storm until I can find employment. In return for your donation, I can also offer signed physical copies of my book and provide my own personal testimony to your church or organization of your choice for only the cost of your donation to the goal. The overall message and inspiration for my book is to spread the word that God is real and because he is real no obstacle in life is insurmountable, and that the answers to overcoming those obstacles have already been placed inside of us. This testimony and campaign is not only for personal correction but more importantly to help me carry on with this mission now that I have things in their correct order. As honorable as my intent was, my mistake was putting the book and the plan to turn it into business before my actual relationship with God and where and how he wants me to provide my stewardship. It has been a hard lesson but it also has accomplished what was intended which is bringing me closer to God and growing my faith which I now have the duty to provide for others. I thank you all in advance for your donations, prayers, and contribution to spreading the word about the goodness and reality of God and his kingdom. Any increments to reach this goal is appreciated and will be honored with my personal testimony for your church or organization and a signed copy of my book.

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