Disabled veteran needs car repairs

I recently had a new engine installed, but the mechanic put in the wrong coolant and it overheated. When it happened again because the system wasn't flushed properly, it caused serious damage. Now I need to cover the labor costs to install a new head gasket.

I have filled a complaint with the automotive board as the mechanic said it’s not his fault.

I'm raising money to get this repair done and get back on the road. Your support would mean so much to me right now.

you can contact

sierra automotive 637 Panorama Dr

Wofford Heights, CA 93285

United States

to very. 🙏🙏🙏🙏