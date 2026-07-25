Disabled mother of three children

God bless anyone who can help me in a time of desperation . I was recently injured in a car wreck , I'm 37 years old and it has left me partially disabled . I'm out of work right now , my bills are piling high . I had a family member who offered to pay to fix my vehicle because I can't afford to and my car was recently fixed the repairs cost 7000 for engine replacement and etc. My uncle who offered to pay for the mechanic work backed out when the bill came which broke my heart because now I have no way to get to dr , work when i am able to again . I'm a mother of three children who are about to go back to school and I'm in desperate need of a vehicle to go to Drs appt for me and my children , one of my children goes to medical center weekly due to chemo treatments and the bus makes her so uncomfortable. I have no means of transportation and don't have a lot of family they are deceased. My children are staring at me wondering if we will become homeless or on the street . I'm begging for anyone who can find it in there heart to help me cover this mechanic bill , or even get another vehicle , I will forever be grateful, this is so embarrassing to ask for help , but I'm in desperate need . May God bless !