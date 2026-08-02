disabled mom in dire need;financial help surviving

In 2023, my life changed dramatically after experiencing severe complications following childbirth. I spent months in the hospital, unable to walk, and despite my best efforts, my health challenges have continued. Now, completely disabled and unable to work, I'm a single mother of two boys with no outside help, and I'm unable to provide for us.





For the past year, I've been fighting for disability benefits, but the process is slow and I won't have a hearing until late October. In the meantime, I have no way to earn an income to cover our basic needs. I am determined to keep going for my children.





I'm reaching out for help to cover our daily living expenses, things like rent, groceries, clothing, and essential bills such as my phone, car payment, and insurance. Your support would mean the world to me and my boys as we navigate this difficult chapter. Thank you for reading our story and considering helping us.