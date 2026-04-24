Disabled man abandoned by family wish 4 miracle

My dream/wish is to receive enough help in order to buy an e bike for the outdoors & transportation in my small town.

I'm 39 years old, I've had 29 surgeries all over my body, I have an autoimmune disease that affects 1 in every 100,000 Americans, 4 left knee surgeries (2 total reconstructions), one right knee total reconstruction, right ankle lateral tendon repair, 4 hernia surgeries, testicular torsion, then they removed it, i ended up with staph infection (no one from the hospital called) I almost died, had 9 permanent sutures comes out of me, lost 2.5 fingers (2 surgeries) lost my trigger finger, wrist surgery, 4 right shoulder surgeries (biceps tendon, rotator cuff, labrum, hooked acromium), fractured T1 vertebrae in hockey, major tongue surgery bc i get ulcers all over my tongue bc of my autoimmune disease, ao many ablations, near death motorcycle crash, 8 broken ribs, collapsed lung 2x, broke both my first ribs, 2 fractures in my shoulder blade, displaced collarbone (2 surgeries, 2 plates/10 screws), all my ribs shifted off my spinal column, severe neck injury, severe concussion, road rash, brachial plexus injury which is awful. And a long thoracic nerve palsy, so my right arm doesn't work properly. Half of my right chest is numb all the time.

I have lost all hope... my family abandoned me, my dad says he's ashamed of me that im disabled.

While in the ICU for a week neither my dad or brother came to visit me.

I also sat alone with my mom April 8th as she passed away, so its been a tough time.

I do not belong anywhere

The only place I feel at home is in the wilderness and with my bad knees I may end up staying indoors and missing favorite time of year.





PLEASE I never planned nor wanted to be disabled... any little helps. I hate asking for handouts or help but if this doesn't work... I give in.





But everything happens for a reason

I hope.



