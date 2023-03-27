Dire help for Tyler James Robinson.

Tyler Robinson was arrested for the shooting of Charlie Kirk. It was said he confessed to his parents who turned him in. One problem, his parents deny all of it. Now they aren't even listed as witnesses. The bullet fragment taken from Charlie's body does not match the rifle found at the scene which is owned by Tyler. Same ATF report indicates Tyler's rifle wasn't fired, and, that the two dna samples contain the dna of five different white men. Tyler was arrested on Sept 11 and at 6:25 pm signed his Miranda warning. That means his cell phone and property were already taken. His attorneys are fighting a corruption where he can and will be convicted solely on hearsay evidence which is legal in Utah. He desperately needs a private investigation firm to track down this evidence. He also only has a public defender. He desperately needs an attorney who works for him and not just making it look good. The Governor Cox personally ordered the crime scene destroyed and covered up. He further violated law by using a DOT crew which cannot go onto a college campus and do work. He wasn't supposed to survive that night so the evidence they thought they manufactured wouldn't get scrutinized. This is not Texas. And this kid did not commit this crime. He needs help, please step up