Dignified Farewell for Uncle Daniel

Our beloved uncle, Daniel Guntu, has passed away, and our family is heartbroken. We are in a difficult financial situation and do not have enough money for the funeral and burial.





We hope to lay Daniel to rest on October 4, and we are humbly asking for your help to cover the costs of his funeral and burial. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference and help ease the burden on our family during this difficult time.





If you are unable to donate, we would be deeply grateful if you could share this fundraiser with your friends, family, church, and community. Your kindness, prayers, and generosity mean so much to us.





Thank you for standing with our family in this time of need. May God bless you richly.