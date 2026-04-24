Dickson's Culantro Farm: Mechanized Agriculture

I'm raising ₦20,000,000 to establish Dickson's Culantro Farm, a small-scale mechanized agricultural project focused on producing high-quality culantro for local and, as the business develops, international markets.





The funds will support land preparation, irrigation, farming equipment, seeds and planting materials, crop management, harvesting and sorting equipment, packaging, basic cold-storage infrastructure, export preparation, transportation, and initial working capital.





My goal is to build a productive and sustainable farm, create agricultural opportunities, and develop a reliable supply chain that can eventually serve international buyers. I'm committed to providing transparent updates on the progress and use of funds throughout the project.





Your support would mean so much as I work to bring this vision to life. Thank you for standing with me.