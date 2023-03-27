Destroying our Property, Home and Drinking Water

HELP US STOP HIDDEN, PUMPED WATER FROM

DESTROYING OUR HOME, LAND, BUILDINGS, AND DRINKING WATER

Craig and Natalie Wehner • Rural acreage, Ardrossan, Alberta

We have discovered buried pipes, documented contamination in our drinking water, spent over $100,000 investigating the problem, and continue to face ongoing damage from contaminated water originating beyond our property. We need help funding the scientific and legal work necessary to identify the full source, stop the damage, protect our family, and preserve our home.

For years, our acreage has suffered ongoing damage including sinkholes, unstable ground, driveway washouts, erosion, loss of mature trees, damage to outbuildings, and concerns about impacts to our home. By 2019, the significant tree line on the east side of our property and the public land at the creek had died and many had toppled over. An arborist said the roots were consistent with freezing and bursting from winter watering and extensive erosion around roots. In 2021 an excavator sank when water was artificially introduced into an area that was very dry and suddenly became saturated from beneath. .

Environmental testing confirmed E. coli and fecal coliform in our drinking-water cistern and on our property. Alberta Health Services has confirmed the contamination. We have a quote to raise the cistern, install a monolithic manhole seven feet above ground, and clean it to prevent ongoing contamination from ground water entering our property from adjacent lands.

We have discovered buried pipes, including a buried concrete pipe uncovered in September 2025, along with recurring discharge locations and evidence consistent with water being collected, stored, pumped, and redirected through hidden conveyance systems.

Independent consultants, including Basin Environmental and PALS Geomatics, have already completed investigations and identified water impacts originating beyond our property boundaries. Consultants and contractors have also confirmed this is not a spring or a natural perched water table. Wwe excavated to 20 feet in multiple locations and never hit a water table, and our basement does not even need a sump pump. Pumped water mounds under the ground while it is being forced in, then drains away when pumping stops.

After years of excavation, testing, monitoring, surveying, consultant reviews, security monitoring, information-access requests, legal work, and repeated repairs, we have already spent more than $100,000 of our own money trying to understand and stop the damage.

The damage continues. We cannot stop water arriving from beyond our property, and repairs are repeatedly destroyed by new water movement, saturation, erosion, and contamination events. All water that crosses our land reaches the public land and creek behind us. Contaminated water on our property will reach that creek.

The remaining evidence appears to lie on neighbouring properties, County-controlled land, and public land that we cannot lawfully access, excavate, or investigate ourselves. The County declined the requested ditch / hydrovac investigation. AEP has refused to monitor flow or investigate on our property even though we gave permission.

At the same time, obtaining permits to investigate our own property can take months, while attempts to protect the property with berms have been met with permit restrictions, neighbour objections, stop-work orders, and removal demands — without first determining the source.

We are now pursuing legal proceedings against neighbouring owners and Strathcona County while simultaneously funding the scientific investigations necessary to identify the full source of the water, document contamination pathways, and obtain court-admissible evidence. The County defends with public resources. We pay every test, expert, and filing ourselves.

The next stage of hydrogeological investigations, contamination monitoring, drainage analysis, compliance review, and legal work is expected to cost approximately $125,000 before any trial costs. A full trial could add $100,000 or more.