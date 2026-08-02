Desperately needing help in a hard time

For most of our lives, we’ve been the people trying to help others — even while quietly fighting battles of our own.

My husband turned his life around after addiction, prison, and hardship, and now spends his life helping people who are struggling with the same darkness he once lived in. He chose recovery, faith, and helping others instead of becoming another statistic. Watching his transformation has been one of the greatest blessings of my life.

At the same time, we’ve faced our own storms behind closed doors — health struggles, financial stress, loss, heartbreak, and now the loss of my job at a time when we were already barely holding on. We never imagined we would be in a position where we would have to ask others for help, but right now we are facing the possibility of losing everything we’ve worked so hard to build together.

What makes our story unique is that despite everything we’ve been through, we still believe in people. We still believe in God. We still try to help others even while we’re hurting ourselves.

We are not asking for luxury or an easy life. We are simply asking for a chance to breathe again. A chance to catch up. A chance to stay afloat while we fight our way back.

This season has humbled us in ways we never expected, but we are holding onto hope that this difficult chapter is not the end of our story.

If you choose to help us — whether through a donation, a prayer, or simply sharing our story — please know it means more than words could ever express.



