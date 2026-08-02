Desperately in Need of New Well.

For a new well. We have been out water for two months . Thank God for the rain water for bathing and sanitation. And whatever few dollars we have extra we buy water for cooking. I work and my husband is Disabled veteran living on a limited economy. All our chickens are dead.we are failing behind on our mortgage try to play catch up with each check. So we're sending this plea as a last resort. Thank you for your consideration of our situation, and you help