Desperate fundraiser for Bonnie's medical expenses

Please help Bonnie return to specialists in Seattle, Washington, who have already been preparing Bonnie for surgery. However, the overwhelming medical and travel expenses have left us stuck in Southern California without enough money to return to Seattle

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My name is David, and I am Bonnie’s husband and full-time caregiver. Because of her severe visual-field loss, age, fall risk, and medical condition, she cannot safely travel alone or navigate unfamiliar places without assistance. I help her read documents, communicate with doctors, complete forms, manage transportation, handle her college coursework, carry our belongings, and safely move through places she can no longer see clearly. Separating us is not safe or realistic.

The discovery of Bonnie’s tumor turned our lives upside down. What began with frightening vision loss became a continuing series of emergency-room visits, brain imaging, medical examinations, specialist appointments, travel arrangements, transportation costs, temporary lodging, meals, and countless unexpected necessities. Although her insurance may cover the operation itself, it does not automatically cover everything necessary to keep her safe while she tries to reach that operation.

We are traveling with three large suitcases containing the belongings we need. This makes ordinary public transportation extremely difficult. Even a journey that looks simple on a map can become dangerous and exhausting when one person has lost most of her vision, is at risk of falling, and cannot safely navigate unfamiliar streets, stations, platforms, or bus stops.

Everything connected with this emergency has drained us financially. Travel for medical care, local transportation, lodging, food, telephone service, and all the unexpected expenses have taken everything we had. Our bank accounts have been drained, and instead of being able to recover, things seem to get worse and worse. Every time we think we may finally have found a way forward, another expense, delay, or problem appears. We cannot seem to climb out of this hole. We are exhausted, frightened, and desperately praying for God to intervene.

Money we expected from Bonnie’s college has also been delayed because of a banking and disbursement problem. We were depending on those funds to help stabilize our situation, but they have not arrived when we urgently need them.

We have been trying everything we know to do. We have made calls, contacted hospitals, social workers, churches, ministries, community organizations, transportation providers, and other possible sources of assistance. We have sought medical help and prayed continually. Some people have expressed concern, offered prayer, or given us additional telephone numbers, but we still do not have the concrete assistance necessary to get Bonnie safely through this emergency.

We are not asking for luxury or comfort. We are asking for enough help to keep Bonnie safe while she receives the medical care she urgently needs. We need help with:

Safe transportation to hospitals and medical appointments Transportation back to Seattle if her operation proceeds there Temporary lodging near Loma Linda or along the journey to Washington Food and essential daily supplies Local transportation between lodging, hospitals, stations, and appointments Transportation for our three large suitcases Telephone service so doctors, hospitals, the college, and potential helpers can reach us Other necessary expenses directly related to Bonnie’s medical emergency and operation

If Bonnie’s doctors determine that her operation should proceed at Loma Linda, donations will help us remain safely near the hospital while her care is coordinated. If they direct her back to the specialists who already know her case in Seattle, donations will help us make that journey safely. Medical plans can change after doctors complete their examinations, but every gift will remain dedicated to Bonnie’s medical care, transportation, lodging, food, safety, and closely related emergency needs.

A safe room would provide Bonnie with a stable place to rest while awaiting medical decisions. Food would help keep her strong enough to endure evaluations and travel. A local ride could take her to the hospital without requiring her to walk through unfamiliar areas she cannot safely see. Transportation to Seattle could reunite her with specialists familiar with her case and bring her closer to the operation that may preserve her remaining vision.

Even a small gift could make an immediate difference. Ten dollars could help provide a meal. Twenty-five dollars could help with a local ride. Fifty dollars could help with food, transportation, or essential supplies. One hundred dollars could help toward a safe room or part of the journey. A larger gift could help secure transportation or temporary lodging and remove a major obstacle standing between Bonnie and her operation.

We want to be transparent. We are prepared to provide appropriate medical records, appointment information, financial documentation, college correspondence concerning the delayed funds, and other evidence supporting our circumstances. We will also provide updates as Bonnie’s medical and transportation plans become clearer.

Bonnie has followed Jesus Christ for more than 50 years. Her mind remains active, her faith remains strong, and she believes God still has work for her to do. Even while experiencing severe vision loss and facing an operation, she enrolled in online business courses at Green River College in the Seattle area.

Because she can no longer see well enough to manage her classes independently, I help her navigate the computer, read course materials, communicate with the college, and organize her assignments. She has not surrendered her desire to learn, contribute, and serve others.

Together, we have been developing a Christian-minded ministry and small business using artificial-intelligence research to help churches, ministries, missionaries, and individuals discover new opportunities, strengthen their outreach, improve fundraising, and serve their communities. Bonnie’s entrepreneurship professor encouraged our idea, and we have already begun receiving interest from churches.

Bonnie dreams of recovering, completing her studies, and helping build something that will create opportunities for others. She is fighting not only to preserve her remaining vision, but also to continue her education, serve the Lord, and help other people.

We are now at the point where we need a genuine breakthrough. If God places Bonnie on your heart, please pray intensely for her, share this campaign with someone who may be able to help, or give in whatever way the Lord leads you. Sharing Bonnie’s story with a pastor, church, Christian ministry, medical advocate, business owner, transportation provider, charitable organization, or compassionate person could place it before the person God intends to use.

We desperately need God to open a door that we cannot open ourselves.

Please Pray With Us

Father God, in the mighty name of Jesus Christ, we are begging You with everything in us: please intervene for Bonnie right now.

Lord, not next week, not after ten more telephone calls, not after another agency, and not after another night of uncertainty—now, Father, please make a way where there seems to be no way.

You see the financial devastation, the exhaustion, the medical crisis, the fear, the travel problems, the lack of resources, and the terrible pressure surrounding Bonnie. You see what we cannot fix ourselves. You see every dollar needed, every mile that must be traveled, every medical appointment, every transportation problem, every meal, every room, and every obstacle standing between Bonnie and safety.

Jesus, please reach into this situation tonight and change it. Cause provision to come from an honest and unexpected source. Cause someone with the means to help to feel an overwhelming conviction to act. Cause a pastor, church, donor, friend, business owner, ministry, medical advocate, organization, or complete stranger to say, “I am going to help take care of this.”

Lord Jesus, we are not asking merely for another suggestion or another telephone number. We are pleading for deliverance, provision, transportation, stability, medical care, and a concrete answer.

Protect Bonnie’s remaining vision. Prevent further deterioration while she waits. Guide every doctor who examines her. Place her in the hands of the right surgeons and medical professionals. Give them wisdom about exactly what must be done and when. Open the right hospital door and remove every obstacle standing between Bonnie and the operation she needs.

Protect her from falling, injury, fear, exhaustion, and further deterioration while we are trying to reach safety. Keep her strong enough to endure the examinations, travel, and surgery ahead.

Father, please replenish what this medical emergency has drained away. Lift us out of this financial hole and give us enough stability to breathe again and concentrate on Bonnie’s health. Send people who will not merely say that they care, but who will actually stand beside us and help.

We place Bonnie, her health, her remaining vision, her operation, her doctors, our finances, our transportation, our lodging, our food, and our entire future into Your hands. We believe that nothing is impossible for You. Please show Your mercy, Father. Please move tonight. Please make a way.

In the mighty and precious name of Jesus Christ, Amen.

If God places Bonnie on your heart, please give today, pray urgently, and share this campaign. We need a breakthrough while she is still trying to reach the care that may preserve her remaining sight.

Thank you for reading Bonnie’s story and for praying, sharing, giving, and standing beside us during this frightening time. May God bless every person who helps carry this burden.

“Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2