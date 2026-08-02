Dental Reconstruction and Car Repairs

I'm raising money to cover dental work and car repairs after a period of severe domestic violence.





I lost all but 3 teeth and need jaw reconstruction surgery and a full set of new teeth. I also need to repair my car. These are significant costs, and I'm asking for support to help me move forward with my recovery.





hi, my name is Tanya. I am 48 years old.

on July 30, 2026 right now ex partner went into one of his rages threw me out of my moving car proceeded to turn around and try and run me over he ended up crashing my car. He got out and beat me for hourss poured 20 L of petrol on me, they are just a couple of things that he had done to me out of the many I texperienced that day.

With that said, I lost all about three teeth. Which is important for me to fix because I’m really struggling my mental health just from the trauma I went through but the extra mental health stresses just from my teeth it’s making it so much worse. And on top of that the only thing that makes me feel unsafe is not having working vehicle in case I need to escape etc not that I’m gonna ever experience anything like that again you never ever again.

I have never asked for help my entire life ever and I’m struggling with j asking now because I know there’s so many more people out there who need help more than I do.





Your donation would mean so much to me during this time. Thank you for standing with me.