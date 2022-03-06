Dental/ Medical

Hello! I'm a 73.9 year old single (divorced since 1988) female. I have had some health issues in the past few years. A surgery for a AAA three yrs. ago. Feel good except for lack of energy! Last Feb. hospitalized for blood clots on lungs. All is well with that! ~ Here is my dilemma: A year ago I had a tooth break off at gumline. Then the one next to it broke off in half. The 3rd one is very decayed! I let it all go because I couldn't afford the dentist fees. Eight days ago I got a toothache and put baby aspirin on it. The next day my cheek, jaw and neck were swollen and the pain was unbearable! I finally went to the ER and a CT scan showed abscess and a blood test showed sepsis. I tried to get an oral surgeon to come to the hospital, evaluate me and do the surgery in the hospital. I had a prayer chain going on my F-B site asking for the surgeon to respond to me. "Man makes plans, God laughs!" ~ So, now I trust that God led me here! (I chose this particular surgeon because his profile showed him to be from a local "Christian" H.S. and a loving husband and family man!) ~ Nope, they don't do hospital consultations! The hospital "Doctor" discharged me on day 4 and recommended that I make an appt. w/ the oral surgeon. When I spoke with the office person, she informed me that they aren't in my "Medicare" network, therefore I would have to have cash up front! Numerous calls later to other oral surgeons, the answer was the same! Now I have run out of the antibiotics and the swelling and pain is back! I know if I don't have this taken care of in the next week that I will be back in the hospital again. This was very difficult for me to ask for help. Thank you all for your empathy, gracious words, thoughts and prayers! ~ In His Grip, Joyce