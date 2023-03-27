Dental Implants to Restore My Health

A little about me, my name is Sarah. I am a young mom. This last year I completed my ged and graduated in June of 2026, and my now almost three month old was on the journey with me. As of August 31st I have started college. I am attending online so I can be with my daughter, and the classes I am taking are for Medical Administration.





I created this fundraiser for dental implants. On September 2nd, 2026, I had the remainder of my teeth removed. I've struggled for six years with dental problems, my teeth started breaking, even while I was sleeping. I tried prescription type toothpaste and that didn’t help much. The dentists informed me how beneficial dental implants would be for my health, without natural teeth, dental implants are the next best thing to keep my jawbone healthy. It prevents our bones from deteriorating in time and shrinking.





Dental implants aren't cosmetic for me, they're essential. I haven't been able to eat well, and I've struggled with anemia because of it. I've tried care credit and other options, but I'm unable to qualify at this time.





I was quoted $20,000 but I don’t want to ask too much of anyone, if I can raise enough for a down payment on the implants I can make monthly payments.





I would love to feel healthy again, to eat regularly, and to have the energy to keep up with my children. Your support would mean so much to me.







