Dental help

Hi, I'm Brooklyn. I'm 29 and will have a year clean on September 2. I'm living in a sober living house where I work as a house leader, and I've changed my whole life around. I have a full-time job, but even with that, I don't make enough to cover dental care, and right now, I really need it.





I'm four months pregnant, and I've been having issues with my teeth. Dental care during pregnancy is important, but it's not something I can afford on my own. I donate my time in many ways, and I hate to ask for help, but here I am.





Your support would mean so much to me and my baby. Even if you can't donate, sharing this would be a blessing. Thank you.