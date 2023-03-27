Dental Care to End Chronic Pain

My name is Maghan, and I'm 23, a single mom to my amazing 3-year-old son. I'm asking for help with something that's been incredibly hard to ask for.





Wisdom teeth I was supposed to have removed at 16 have caused severe damage over the years. More than half of my molars are now cracked or broken. The pain is constant, it spreads into my jaw, ear, neck, nose, and eye. I sleep with a heating pad on my face and take more ibuprofen than I know is safe just to work and care for my son.





I work full-time and pick up side jobs, but we live paycheck to paycheck. In the last three years, my son and I have experienced homelessness, lived in a tent, and lost almost everything. I've worked so hard to rebuild our lives, but I simply can't afford the dental care I desperately need.





I'm raising money to cover the cost of the dental work, extractions and whatever treatment will let me live without this pain and be healthy for my little boy. Even $5 or simply sharing this means more than you know. Thank you for standing with us.