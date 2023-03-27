Dental Care Costs from Sjögren's Syndrome

My name is Clare, and I have Sjögren's Syndrome. The condition affects my salivary glands, they don't produce enough saliva, which is like a natural cleaner and protector for my teeth. Saliva helps wash away food and bacteria and repairs early damage. Without enough of it, my teeth are more likely to get cavities and gum problems.





Because of this, I need to brush, floss, and use fluoride toothpaste more often, and sometimes use special saliva substitutes. I've developed root canals and crowns as a result of the syndrome.





I have dental insurance through my disability coverage, and I purchased secondary insurance to help with my teeth. Insurance pays for a good portion of my care, but I still have to pay for about half of it out of pocket. Right now, I have a temporary crown and will be called in about a week to get the permanent one fitted. I need about $650 to cover my share of the crown cost.





If you're able to help, I would truly appreciate your support.